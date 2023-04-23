Mariners vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Sunday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (10-11) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (8-13) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup.
The Mariners will call on Chris Flexen (0-3) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (1-2).
Mariners vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 16 times and won eight, or 50%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 8-8, a 50% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 95 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Chris Flexen vs Corbin Burnes
|April 18
|Brewers
|L 6-5
|Logan Gilbert vs Colin Rea
|April 19
|Brewers
|L 5-3
|Marco Gonzales vs Eric Lauer
|April 21
|Cardinals
|W 5-2
|George Kirby vs Steven Matz
|April 22
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Luis Castillo vs Miles Mikolas
|April 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Jack Flaherty
|April 25
|@ Phillies
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Bailey Falter
|April 26
|@ Phillies
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Taijuan Walker
|April 27
|@ Phillies
|-
|George Kirby vs Matt Strahm
|April 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Kevin Gausman
