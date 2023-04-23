Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ty France (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- France has had a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), including multiple hits six times (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In 42.9% of his games this season, France has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|6
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.95), 62nd in WHIP (1.406), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.