On Sunday, Ty France (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .375 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

France has had a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), including multiple hits six times (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In 42.9% of his games this season, France has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 6 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

