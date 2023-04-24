Monday's playoff slate includes the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 2-1.

The Avalanche-Kraken game will air on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL
4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL
4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA
3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA
1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 39 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
  • The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

