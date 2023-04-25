A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .103 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .128.
- In four of 13 games this season, Pollock has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (23.1%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|2
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
