Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (hitting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .224 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Raleigh has an RBI in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
