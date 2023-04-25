The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (hitting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .224 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Raleigh has an RBI in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings