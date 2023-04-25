Jarred Kelenic -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 22 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .319 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Kelenic is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (30.0%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 11 games this season (55.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

