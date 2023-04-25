Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies (11-12) will host Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (10-12) at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, April 25, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+105). An 8.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Mariners vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter - PHI (0-3, 4.50 ERA) vs Marco Gonzales - SEA (1-0, 3.78 ERA)

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 15 games this season and won nine (60%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Phillies have a record of 8-4 (66.7%).

Philadelphia has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mariners have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 4th

