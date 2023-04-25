The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -12.5 223.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 223.5 points 46 times.

The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.2, 1.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.

Phoenix has been at least a -900 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles has a 226.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.2 more points than this game's total.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 40-42-0 this year.

The Clippers have come away with nine wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 46 56.1% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 40 48.8% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Suns' past 10 games have hit the over.

When playing at home, Phoenix owns a better record against the spread (22-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-19-0).

The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers allow (113.1).

Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

Seven of the Clippers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).

The Clippers put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 3-4 42-40 Clippers 40-42 0-0 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

