Teoscar Hernandez -- batting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .244 with three doubles, five home runs and two walks.

Hernandez has had a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 22), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings