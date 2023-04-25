After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has a double while hitting .077.

Murphy has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Murphy has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings