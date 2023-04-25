Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.

France has had a hit in 17 of 22 games this year (77.3%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).

He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

France has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 63.6% of his games this year (14 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings