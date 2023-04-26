Alexander Wennberg will be on the ice Wednesday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Wennberg's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg's plus-minus this season, in 18:41 per game on the ice, is -7.

In 13 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Wennberg has a point in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Wennberg has an assist in 23 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Wennberg's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 32.8% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 82 Games 10 38 Points 4 13 Goals 2 25 Assists 2

