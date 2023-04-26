On Wednesday, Cal Raleigh (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .225.

Raleigh has recorded a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including four multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has driven home a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.

In eight of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings