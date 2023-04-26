J.P. Crawford -- hitting .304 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has six doubles and 16 walks while batting .242.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 149th in slugging.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this year.
  • Crawford has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 7
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.78 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
