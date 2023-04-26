On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 25 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .726.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Kelenic is batting .421 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Kelenic has recorded a hit in 17 of 21 games this season (81.0%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (33.3%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (57.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (85.7%)

