Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2.

The Kraken's matchup with the Avalanche can be watched on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players