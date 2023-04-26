Player prop bet options for Jarred Kelenic, Brandon Marsh and others are available when the Seattle Mariners visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (1-1) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his fifth start of the season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Apr. 18 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 12 6.2 4 1 1 7 1 at Guardians Apr. 7 4.0 6 3 3 6 2 vs. Guardians Apr. 1 6.0 4 1 1 7 1

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has put up 25 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.395/.726 so far this season.

Kelenic has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 21 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

France Stats

Ty France has nine doubles, a home run, nine walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .278/.365/.411 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Marsh Stats

Marsh has 25 hits with six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .357/.444/.729 so far this year.

Marsh has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .308 with a triple, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 19 RBI (27 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .300/.370/.456 so far this season.

Bohm takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

