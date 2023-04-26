Vince Dunn will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche play on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Dunn in the Kraken-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Vince Dunn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +28.

Dunn has a goal in 14 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 47 of 81 games this year, Dunn has recorded a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

In 39 of 81 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +51 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 81 Games 10 64 Points 3 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 3

