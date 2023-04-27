Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday will see the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The series is knotted up 2-2.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Rangers Devils 3-1 NJ 4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the league (289 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 - Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 - Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 216 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.

The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players