Thursday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) versus the Seattle Mariners (11-13) at Citizens Bank Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on April 27.

The Philadelphia Phillies will give the nod to Matt Strahm (1-2, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (2-1, 3.57 ERA).

Mariners vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Mariners vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Mariners have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Mariners have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (108 total), Seattle is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Mariners Schedule