Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Seattle Mariners and starter George Kirby on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to upset. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 3-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 24 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 4-4 3-4 8-8 7-9 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.