Wondering who will be on the mound to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Thursday, including Shane McClanahan and the Rays against Dylan Cease and the White Sox.

Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for April 27.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-0) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will counter with Kyle Wright (0-1) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

MIA: Garrett ATL: Wright 4 (19 IP) Games/IP 3 (13.2 IP) 2.84 ERA 5.93 7.6 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -190

-190 MIA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (3-2) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Mitch Keller (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

LAD: Urías PIT: Keller 5 (27 IP) Games/IP 5 (29.2 IP) 3.33 ERA 3.64 10.0 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Pirates

LAD Odds to Win: -175

-175 PIT Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

Mariners at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Matt Strahm (1-2) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

SEA: Kirby PHI: Strahm 4 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (18 IP) 3.57 ERA 3.00 6.7 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Padres at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (2-1) to the bump as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Hayden Wesneski (1-1) when the teams meet Thursday.

SD: Lugo CHC: Wesneski 4 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (17.1 IP) 2.78 ERA 4.67 9.1 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Padres at Cubs

SD Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHC Odds to Win: +125

Cardinals at Giants Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Logan Webb (1-4) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

STL: Mikolas SF: Webb 5 (25.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (30.2 IP) 7.46 ERA 5.28 8.2 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -140

-140 STL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (0-1) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will look to Shohei Ohtani (3-0) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.

OAK: Sears LAA: Ohtani 4 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (28 IP) 4.98 ERA 0.64 9.6 K/9 12.2

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 8 runs

Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (4-0) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Joey Wentz (0-3) when the clubs play Thursday.

BAL: Gibson DET: Wentz 5 (30 IP) Games/IP 4 (16.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 7.56 7.2 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Tigers

BAL Odds to Win: -160

-160 DET Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Rays at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send McClanahan (4-0) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Cease (2-0) when the teams meet on Thursday.

TB: McClanahan CHW: Cease 5 (29 IP) Games/IP 5 (26.1 IP) 1.86 ERA 2.73 11.5 K/9 11.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at White Sox

TB Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7 runs

Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Joey Lucchesi (1-0) for the game between the teams on Thursday.

WSH: Williams NYM: Lucchesi 4 (21.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (7 IP) 3.38 ERA 0.00 5.5 K/9 11.6

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8 runs

Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (0-3) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Tyler Mahle (1-2) when the clubs face off Thursday.

KC: Greinke MIN: Mahle 5 (27.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (21.2 IP) 4.61 ERA 3.32 6.3 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -200

-200 KC Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

Yankees at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (4-0) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will give the start to Andrew Heaney (2-1) when the teams meet Thursday.

NYY: Cole TEX: Heaney 5 (34 IP) Games/IP 4 (18.2 IP) 0.79 ERA 4.34 9.5 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rangers

NYY Odds to Win: -165

-165 TEX Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

