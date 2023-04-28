The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .216.

In 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has driven home a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

