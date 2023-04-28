The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .216.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (12 of 21), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Raleigh has driven home a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.13 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 5.13 ERA ranks 65th, 1.557 WHIP ranks 74th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
