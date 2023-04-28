Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .671, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this year (52.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (44.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.13 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 5.13 ERA ranks 65th, 1.557 WHIP ranks 74th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.