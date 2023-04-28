After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Phillies.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .153 with a double and seven walks.

Wong has gotten a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings