Nathan MacKinnon is one of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken square off at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Vince Dunn has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Jordan Eberle is a key player on offense for Seattle with 20 goals and 43 assists.

Eberle Recent Games

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 111 points in 71 games (42 goals and 69 assists).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Apr. 26 1 1 2 4 at Kraken Apr. 24 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Apr. 22 2 0 2 5 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 8 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 0 1 1 7

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Mikko Rantanen has 105 points (1.3 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 50 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Apr. 26 0 1 1 5 at Kraken Apr. 24 2 0 2 2 at Kraken Apr. 22 2 1 3 6 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 1 0 1 3

