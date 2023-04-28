The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners will send Alek Manoah and Luis Castillo, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 26 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Seattle ranks 21st in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 108 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 17th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.237 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start three times in five starts this season.

Castillo has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Marco Gonzales Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Logan Gilbert Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Flexen Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics - Away Logan Gilbert Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Kyle Muller

