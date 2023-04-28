When the Toronto Blue Jays (16-9) and Seattle Mariners (11-14) meet at Rogers Centre on Friday, April 28, Alek Manoah will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while the Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the mound. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners -110 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-1, 5.13 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.52 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a record of 11-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (68.8% winning percentage).

Toronto has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Toronto combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win three times (37.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

