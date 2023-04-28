Player props are listed for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jarred Kelenic, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (25 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .316/.375/.671 on the year.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run, nine walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .258/.348/.381 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Manoah Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Alek Manoah (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Manoah has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.13), 74th in WHIP (1.557), and 62nd in K/9 (7.2).

Manoah Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Apr. 22 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 vs. Rays Apr. 16 4.2 9 7 7 5 4 vs. Tigers Apr. 11 4.1 4 3 3 3 5 at Royals Apr. 5 7.0 1 0 0 5 4 at Cardinals Mar. 30 3.1 9 5 5 3 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has collected 33 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.407/.535 on the season.

Guerrero has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Yankees Apr. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has 32 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .364/.446/.659 on the year.

Chapman takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Yankees Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

