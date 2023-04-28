The Toronto Blue Jays (16-9) and Seattle Mariners (11-14) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET. The Blue Jays are coming off a series victory over the White Sox, and the Mariners a series loss to the Phillies.

The probable starters are Alek Manoah (1-1) for the Blue Jays and Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-1, 5.13 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.52 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.52 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In five games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.52, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .170 against him.

Castillo enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

Manoah (1-1) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 5.13, a 1.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.557.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In five starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

The 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.13), 74th in WHIP (1.557), and 62nd in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

