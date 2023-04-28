Ty France -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .381 this season.
  • France has picked up a hit in 17 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • France has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 9
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.13), 74th in WHIP (1.557), and 62nd in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
