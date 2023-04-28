Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gourde are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Yanni Gourde vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus rating of +23, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

Gourde has netted a goal in a game 14 times this season in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.

Gourde has a point in 41 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 30 of 81 games this season, Gourde has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Gourde's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Gourde has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +51 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 81 Games 11 48 Points 7 14 Goals 3 34 Assists 4

