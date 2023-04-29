J.P. Crawford -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 26 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.2% of those games.

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (15.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (42.3%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings