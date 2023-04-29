Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.663) and total hits (27) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (29.2%).
- In 29.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7).
