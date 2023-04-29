Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .145 with a double and eight walks.
- This year, Wong has posted at least one hit in six of 20 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 20 games this year.
- Wong has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.93 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 24th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 17th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fifth.
