On Saturday, April 29, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (17-9) host Jarred Kelenic's Seattle Mariners (11-15) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +200 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (2-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - SEA (0-4, 8.86 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Mariners have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Mariners the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

