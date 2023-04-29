Sam Haggerty Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Sam Haggerty (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Sam Haggerty At The Plate
- Haggerty has two walks while hitting .118.
- Twice in nine games this year, Haggerty has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Haggerty has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.93 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.