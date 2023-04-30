Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken face the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Wennberg are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Wennberg has scored a goal in 13 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Wennberg has a point in 33 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 24 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Wennberg goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+51) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 82 Games 12 38 Points 5 13 Goals 2 25 Assists 3

