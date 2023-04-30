Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Phillies on April 30, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Jose Urquidy Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Urquidy Stats
- Jose Urquidy (1-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his sixth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in five chances this season.
- Urquidy has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.
Urquidy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|2.2
|7
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 18
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 7
|5.1
|7
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 1
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has recorded 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.391/.468 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has four doubles, six home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI (21 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .269/.389/.551 on the season.
- Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Braves
|Apr. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .341/.426/.671 on the season.
- Marsh has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 28
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
