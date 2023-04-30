After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .220 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this season (39.1%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (21.7%) he had two or more.
  • In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
