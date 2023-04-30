Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .220 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (39.1%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (21.7%) he had two or more.
- In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
