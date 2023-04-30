Eeli Tolvanen will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Prop bets for Tolvanen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:30 per game on the ice, is +8.

In 18 of 61 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tolvanen has a point in 29 games this year (out of 61), including multiple points three times.

Tolvanen has an assist in 12 of 61 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Tolvanen goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 24.4% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 223 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +51 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 61 Games 17 31 Points 5 18 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

