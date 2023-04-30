J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has seven doubles, a home run and 17 walks while batting .238.
- He ranks 124th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 130th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Crawford has had a hit in 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), including multiple hits five times (18.5%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- In four games this year (14.8%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 61st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
