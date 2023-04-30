Jaden Schwartz will be in action Sunday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Schwartz intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

  • In 71 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.
  • In 20 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • Schwartz has a point in 34 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.
  • Schwartz has an assist in 20 of 71 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
  • The implied probability is 50% that Schwartz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Avalanche

  • The Avalanche have conceded 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+51) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado
71 Games 11
40 Points 9
21 Goals 3
19 Assists 6

