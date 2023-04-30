The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.644) and total hits (28) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is fifth in slugging.

Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 28.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (48.0%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings