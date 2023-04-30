Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche play on Sunday at Ball Arena in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eberle available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jordan Eberle vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 16:41 on the ice per game.

In 19 of 82 games this year Eberle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 45 of 82 games this year, Eberle has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

Eberle has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +51 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 82 Games 12 63 Points 7 20 Goals 3 43 Assists 4

