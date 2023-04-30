Kolten Wong -- batting .214 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 30 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .152 with a double and eight walks.
  • In seven of 21 games this season (33.3%), Wong has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Wong has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (3-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
