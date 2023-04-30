Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kolten Wong -- batting .214 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 30 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .152 with a double and eight walks.
- In seven of 21 games this season (33.3%), Wong has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Wong has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (3-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.