Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
The Colorado Avalanche take the ice for the final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena on Sunday, April 30, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Avalanche have -210 odds on the moneyline to secure this game and series against the Kraken (+180).
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-210)
|Kraken (+180)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 21, or 43.8%, of the 48 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Seattle has won four of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total one time over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 2.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
