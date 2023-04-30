When the Toronto Blue Jays (18-9) and Seattle Mariners (11-16) match up at Rogers Centre on Sunday, April 30, Chris Bassitt will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while the Mariners will send Marco Gonzales to the mound. The game will begin at 1:37 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +145 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (3-2, 4.82 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 3.32 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 16 times and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 8-1 (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Blue Jays played six of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto did not combine with its opponents to go over the run total. All 10 had set totals.

The Mariners have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-4.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 4th

