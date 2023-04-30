Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Blue Jays on April 30, 2023
Jarred Kelenic and Matt Chapman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at Rogers Centre on Sunday (starting at 1:37 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 28 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 14 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .322/.375/.644 on the year.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
France Stats
- Ty France has nine doubles, a home run, 10 walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashing .248/.342/.366 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Bassitt Stats
- The Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt (3-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
Bassitt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|6.1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Astros
|Apr. 18
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 13
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|3
|at Angels
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|2
|3
|2
|5
|5
|at Cardinals
|Apr. 2
|3.1
|10
|9
|9
|0
|0
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Chapman Stats
- Chapman has 35 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .372/.464/.670 on the year.
- Chapman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .303 with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 15 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .321/.397/.509 so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
