Jarred Kelenic and Matt Chapman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at Rogers Centre on Sunday (starting at 1:37 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

SN1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 28 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 14 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .322/.375/.644 on the year.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

Ty France has nine doubles, a home run, 10 walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .248/.342/.366 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt (3-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 24 6.1 3 2 2 4 3 at Astros Apr. 18 6.1 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 13 6.0 4 2 2 7 3 at Angels Apr. 7 6.0 2 3 2 5 5 at Cardinals Apr. 2 3.1 10 9 9 0 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Chapman Stats

Chapman has 35 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .372/.464/.670 on the year.

Chapman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .303 with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 15 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .321/.397/.509 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

