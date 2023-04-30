Matthew Beniers will be on the ice Sunday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Beniers intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Matthew Beniers vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 17:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

Beniers has scored a goal in 24 of 80 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Beniers has a point in 38 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Beniers has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +51 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 80 Games 10 57 Points 3 24 Goals 1 33 Assists 2

